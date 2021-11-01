Man shot in West Campus; Austin police searching for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in west campus Sunday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics took the man, who has serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

Police got the call to respond to the intersection of 22nd and Pearl Streets around 10:40 p.m. APD told KXAN it came in as the highest priority call for them.

When Austin Police originally got the call to respond, an APD watch commander said there were no units available at the time for that particular area the department calls the Central West (Baker) sector.

Officers from the south Austin sector were called to respond at the time.

APD said the first officer on scene, who is a supervisor in the Central West sector, arrived at 11:33 p.m.

Austin police said it is unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other, though officers were told shots were fired from a vehicle.

A notification from the University of Texas at Austin Police Department said the vehicle is described as a silver older model SUV that is possibly a Lexus. The notification said three men and one woman are believed to have been inside the SUV at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Austin Police.