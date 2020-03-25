Man shot in Sunday morning shooting at Cedar Park home has died

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A 39-year-old man who was shot during an argument at a Cedar Park home on Sunday has died from his injuries, the Cedar Park Police Department said on Wednesday.

According to CPPD, Jason Sean Robinson died on Wednesday morning, days after the early morning shooting at 2114 Bindon Drive.

Police say the shooting happened after an argument between Robinson and Kelly Lawrence Schernik, 37.

Schernik reportedly left in a vehicle after the shooting and was later found at his home where he was taken into custody without incident and booked into Travis County Jail.

Kelly Lawrence Schernik (Cedar Park Police Photo)

Schernik is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon – a second-degree felony.