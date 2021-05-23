Man shot in parking lot of east Austin adult nightclub; police searching for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the parking lot of an east Austin adult nightclub early Sunday morning.

A disturbance between two drivers led up to the shooting, according to police.

Officers got the call to respond to the club located at 9705 Reservoir Court just north of U.S. Highway 290 in between Decker Lane and Springdale Road around 5:35 a.m.

A woman was also inside the car with the victim at the time of the shooting.

At last check, officers had not made an arrest.