Man shot at short-term rental home in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was shot during a “social gathering” at a short-term rental home in east Austin.

Austin police and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the east Austin home around Waller Street and Haskell Street near downtown Austin at 4:05 a.m. Monday.

The man was shot in the lower body, but the wounds aren’t considered to be life threatening, according to police. The large group potentially involved in the shooting left the area, aside from the injured man.

The man is currently not cooperating with the police investigation, officials say.

Police believe the people involved are at-large and unknown, but there isn’t a threat to the public. APD believes the alleged shooters were friends or associates of the man.

If any witness or neighbor heard or saw anything, police are asking that you contact the Robbery Unit main line at 512-974-5270.