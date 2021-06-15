Man shot and killed during southeast Austin meetup with children in car

One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting off Todd Lane in southeast Austin Friday night (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 31-year-old man has been arrested on murder charges stemming from a deadly shooting in southeast Austin Friday night.

According to a release from the Austin Police Department, Anthony Ryan Lilley, 31, was arrested Tuesday following the death of 35-year-old Travis Ray Clements.

Police responded around 10:12 p.m. Friday after a woman called 911, saying she had been robbed and shot. When officers arrived at 4123 Todd Lane, police found the woman and her husband, Clements, shot. Clements was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:29 p.m., police say.

APD says the couple knew Lilley, and drove to the southeast Austin location with their three children to meet with the suspect. During the meeting, shots were fired hitting both victims. Lilley reportedly left the scene.

The children were taken to a family member by crisis counselors. The woman was taken by medics to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

An autopsy by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office determined the cause of death as multiple gun shot wounds.

Lilley was arrested on a murder warrant with a $100,000 bond. The case is still under investigation, police say.

APD says this is Austin’s 35th homicide of 2021.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.