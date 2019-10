AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a stabbing on Austin’s 6th Street in the early hours of Sunday, EMS said.

Medics were called at 2:20 a.m. Sunday after the man was stabbed at 400 East 6th Street.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local trauma center. No one else was hurt.

Crime scene investigators closed off part of the area following the incident.