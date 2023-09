GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was convicted by a jury in March in connection with a May 2021 shooting in Fredericksburg that killed one man and critically injured a 10-year-old girl.

According to Gillespie County court documents, Esteban Mansanares-Wences was sentenced to life in state prison for murder.

Documents showed Mansanares-Wences would receive a jail credit of 647 toward his sentence.

Mansanares-Wences pleaded not guilty ahead of his trial date, according to documents.