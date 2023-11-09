HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to life in prison Nov. 2 on a capital murder charge in connection with a 2019 shooting in Hays County.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Lapear O’Neal Willrich pleaded guilty to the charge for the death of 23-year-old Demarcus Trey Allen on June 5, 2019.

In April 2022, another man was convicted and sentenced in connection with Allen’s death.

On June 5, 2019, officials responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Telluride Street in San Marcos for reports of a home invasion. At the complex, law enforcement found Allen with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to officials.