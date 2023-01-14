AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County court records showed a man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for capital murder by terror threat charge from a November 2020 offense.

According to Travis County court records, 33-year-old Alberto Torres initially filed a not-guilty plea to the courts two days before his conviction and sentencing.

Torres was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 61-year-old Jerry Paul Lee, a northwest Austin car dealership employee. The shooting happened in the 11300 block of Ranch Road 2222.

According to past reports, Torres and another suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Modesto Hernandez, tried to steal a car at the dealership, which ended in a shootout that killed Lee.

Records showed Hernandez was still going through the court system, with a hearing scheduled for Jan. 17.

Travis County court records show Torres filed a notice of appeal Thursday after the sentencing.