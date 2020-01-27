Man sentenced to 9 years for 2017 hit-and-run that resulted in grandmother’s death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was convicted in the 2017 hit-and-run death of a 50-year-old woman has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Former Texas State University student Aramis Guerra II previously pleaded guilty to the crash, which happened on Interstate 35 in Jarrell on June 17, 2017.

BACKGROUND: Family still waiting for justice in deadly I-35 hit-and-run

According to police, Elizabeth Griffet and her daughter Natalie — in addition to Griffet’s two grandchildren, a nine-year-old and an infant — were returning home from San Antonio when Guerra’s Range Rover slammed into their truck.

“We were almost home and we were talking about what we were going to do tomorrow because my mom was going to cook. It just literally happened out of nowhere,” explained Natalie Griffet, detailing the crash. “All the sudden, I see my son and he’s not making any movement and my mom is coughing and she’s like, ‘I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.’”

Guerra was driving 110 miles per hour when he hit the truck.

After the crash, Guerra walked a quarter of a mile away to a home in Jarrell and called family members to come pick him up.

“It’s not OK to do a hit and run. If you hit somebody and you run, you shouldn’t get a chance. You don’t get to do this. You don’t get to get bonded out. You get to stay in jail until things are processed and things happen,” said Griffet back in 2018. “You cannot hit someone, change their lives, and later them die, and you be given a chance for something.”

Court records show that upon impact, Elizabeth’s head was slammed into the windshield and her spine was severed. She died three months later.

Fingerprint evidence at the site confirmed Guerra was the driver and he was also the vehicle’s registered owner.