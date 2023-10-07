AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced Tuesday in connection to a 2020 murder in west Austin.

Darcy McMillian, 37, was sentenced to seven years in prison, according to court documents. He was charged with and pleaded guilty to murder-handgun.

On March 26, 2020, Austin first responders found a man lying on the road in West Austin. After life-saving attempts, the man died at the scene. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Zach Ledbetter.

As of Saturday, McMillian remains in the Travis County Correctional Complex.