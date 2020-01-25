Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering wife at Round Rock storage unit

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering his wife at a storage unit in Round Rock.

On Thursday, Jose Villasenor-Diaz pleaded guilty to murdering Dora Quiroz. His 50-year sentence commenced on Thursday, and he will receive credit for the 599 days he has served in jail.

According to police, Villasenor-Diaz stabbed Quiroz to death and left her body in a storage unit in Round Rock on June 4 2018.

Villasenor-Diaz told a Texas Ranger and a Round Rock police officer that the pair went to a storage unit where they had personal items stored.

When Quiroz said she did not want to get back together with him, he stabbed her four to five times in the stomach and twice in the neck, he said.

Villasenor-Diaz entered his guilty plea in the 26th District Court of Williamson County.