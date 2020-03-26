Man sentenced to 45 years in 2017 murder

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for a 2017 murder of a man in his home.

Richard Acosta pleaded guilty Tuesday in the December 2017 murder of 37-year-old Joshua Armstrong.

Armstrong’s body was discovered on New Years’s Eve, 2017, and it was later found that he’d been dead for several days prior, having died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head during a burglary.

Acosta’s then-girlfriend, Vanessa Velasco, was also arrested and charged with burglary of habitation.

According to an arrest affidavit, Armstrong’s body was found naked on the floor of his master bedroom around 8:30 p.m. at his home on Preserve Place. An autopsy revealed he died from a gunshot wound to the head.