Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for abusing girl, 11, in Austin motel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who sexually abused an 11-year-old girl numerous times at a motel in Central Austin has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Jose Rodriguez-Navarette, 40, was arrested in May 2018 on suspicion of abusing the girl in the early months of 2018.

After a trail in Travis County’s 167th District Court, Rodriguez-Navarette was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

The victim gave a detailed account of the abuse in an interview with the Center for Child Protection, and testified during Rodriguez-Navarette’s trial.

“In the face of abuse and trauma, children can show how truly resilient they are,” Travis County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Wolfe said.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, this child had to testify on multiple occasions and she never wavered in telling her story and remained brave enough to face her abusers,” said Wolfe. “That is a difficult thing to ask of adults, much less a 13-year-old child. I’m thankful that the jury took the time to listen to the evidence and render a just verdict.”

After the trial, prosecutors asked the girl if she had any advice for other children who may have to testify. She said, “tell them they can do it and they need to hold their heads up high.”

In May 2019, co-defendant in the case Marian Miranda-Aguirre was sentenced to 12 years in prison for trafficking a person and indecency with a child by contact.