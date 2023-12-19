AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 27 years in state prison for the 2022 murder of his wife, according to court documents.

Jose Villa-Denova, 49, was sentenced after pleading guilty to murder on Dec. 14. A charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed for the murder conviction.

In June 2022, Austin police responded to a missing person report for Yolanda Jaimes in east Austin. Officers suspected foul play and issued a CLEAR alert for Jaimes, according to APD.

After interviewing her family members, Villa-Denova was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. Later in June, police found unidentified human remains, which were identified as Jaimes in July.