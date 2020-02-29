Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for attacking and robbing young woman in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who attacked a teenage woman and stole her wallet in downtown Austin has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Corey Davis-Grant, 29, attacked the 18-year-old victim at 905 Nueces Street, near the Travis County Courthouse, on Aug. 8, 2019, jurors at Travis County’s 299th District Court were told.

The victim said that she was walking when a man hit her from behind and choked her.

He took her wallet before fleeing in his car, the woman said.

However, before the vehicle left the scene the woman was able to note down the car’s license plate. The information was passed on to APD, who tracked down the car.

Davis-Grant admitted driving the car in downtown Austin that afternoon, and DNA found on the victim’s neck helped corroborate that he attacked her.

During Davis-Grant’s trial, the State listed evidence of his prior robberies.

On Friday, Judge Karen Sage sentenced him to 25 years in prison.