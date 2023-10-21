AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to prison for the murder of his wife in 2021 at a south Austin hotel, according to court and police records.

Michael Wells, 47, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday, according to court documents.

In 2021, police said Austin 911 received a call from a man who said his wife was dead and that he killed her. Officers found the man, identified as Wells, and his deceased wife in a south Austin hotel room. Wells surrendered to police without incident, APD said.

APD identified the victim as Amanda Morris.

Wells has a 973-day jail credit and is currently in the Travis County Correctional Complex, according to jail records.