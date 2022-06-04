AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man pled guilty to a 2020 murder in south Austin and was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday, according to the court.

Christopher Cate pled guilty to the April 2020 murder of Sandra Jo Vollette, 60. According to the arrest affidavit, Vollette was stabbed 17 times.

At the time, Austin police said they found Vollette dead with “penetrating wounds” in a townhouse. A 911 caller told police Vollette was stabbed by a man. Police say Cate matched the caller’s description and he was placed in custody at the scene of the crime.

The affidavit said one of the victim’s roommates told APD that Cate said “I am the second coming of Christ” before stabbing Vollette. Another roommate told police that Cate told them all he ”had to commit a sin so he could be forgiven.”

The affidavit said Cate went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and began stabbing Vollette in the back after she tried to push him out of the home.

Court personnel told KXAN the state requested a 30-year sentence, and the defense requested a 10-year sentence.