Man sentenced to 20 years for the 2016 shooting of his wife

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Michael Volmer, the man who was convicted in the shooting death of his wife in 2016, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Dec. 10.

On Dec. 3, Volmer pled guilty to manslaughter in the case and agreed to a 20-year sentence, the maximum allowed sentence.

In December 2016, a fight between Volmer and his wife ended with the shooting of Nicole Volmer. At the time, Volmer told police the gun discharged when he threw it on their bed.

Volmer told police they’d been arguing about having “too much stuff,” but that an extramarital affair he’d had 10 years earlier had been brought up in the fight due to him having recently admitted to it. Volmer tells police his wife began hitting him, he went to the bathroom, loaded the gun and told his wife, “Go ahead. If you want to, shoot me! Shoot me!”

The Volmers’ teenage daughter was in the house at the time and told police she found her father beside her mother, applying pressure to a torso wound.

According to the police affidavit, Volmer told his daughter what he later told police — that the gun went off when he’d thrown it on the bed — and the daughter recalled her mother saying she loved her as she drifted in and out of consciousness.

During the sentencing on Tuesday, family members of Nicole took the stand and all said they forgive Volmer for what he did.

If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation you can call the SafePlace hotline 24-hours a day at (512) 267-7233.

