AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier in May for the 2021 murder of his mother, according to court documents.

Agustin “Agustine” Carapia Moreno pleaded guilty to murder and will serve 20 years in prison, including 697 days of jail credit. His sentence began May 9.

In June 2021, Austin Police found a woman, later identified as Lidia Carapia-Hernandez, with multiple gunshot wounds in a north Austin apartment. She later died at a hospital.

Police said Moreno was home and told them he had been in the bathroom when he heard shots, ran out and saw Carapia-Hernandez on the floor.

Neighbors said they didn’t see anyone leave the apartment. A witness told police they saw Moreno holding a gun shortly after the shooting and hiding it under the couch.

Police found a gun beneath the couch with six fired cartridges that matched it. Moreno was arrested and charged with murder.