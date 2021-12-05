Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for deadly 2020 assault at Travis County strip club

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The suspect in the assault of two men at a Travis County strip club in September 2020 was sentenced to two years in prison.

Court records show Nicholas Galvan, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault last month. He’d previously been arrested in 2020 by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in Chicago.

One of the men involved, Lawrence Demarcus Jones, died in the incident at the Bare Cabaret club on Reservoir Court near Highway 290. According to the arrest affidavit, Jones received a skull fracture and brain bleeding as a result of the altercation. Autopsy results show he died as a result.

