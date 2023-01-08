AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man was sentenced Friday to two years in a Texas prison in connection to an August 2020 fatal shooting in southeast Austin.

The murder charge for 39-year-old Michael Ruscoe was considered “under influence of sudden passion,” according to Travis County court records, which translated to a lesser sentence once he was convicted.

In December 2022, Ruscoe was found guilty of the murder of Derrick Amoriko. Court records showed Ruscoe pled not guilty prior to his conviction.

This was not a plea bargain case, according to sentencing documents, and Ruscoe has the right of appeal.

In August 2020, the Austin Police Department said officers responded to calls after Ruscoe shot and killed Amoriko during a fight near the 6600 block of Janes Ranch Road. Records showed a grand jury indicted Ruscoe for the murder April 28, 2021.