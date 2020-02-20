Man sentenced to 18 months in jail for stealing 57 pairs of underwear from St. Edward’s students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 27-year-old man who stole 57 pairs of underwear from female student athletes at St. Edward’s University back in October 2019 has been sentenced to 18 months in state jail.

According to the Travis County District Attorney, Jacob Dale Davidson broke into a laundry room at the school to steal the underwear — a student even caught him climbing through a window and snapped photos of it.

Victims told police Davidson was wearing a wig and women’s clothing during the theft; police say they found two wigs, in addition to the missing underwear in Davidson’s car.

“There was like a big celebration from the soccer team and volleyball team together, we were like, ‘The panty thief has been caught,’” Sophomore Caroline Kirschner, one of the women who had underwear stolen, told KXAN’s Tom Miller back in October.

