Man sentenced to 15 years for 2019 shooting of his ex-girlfriend in Pflugerville

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The man found guilty of shooting his ex-girlfriend in Pflugerville in 2019 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the attorney for Gregory Horton, who was arrested in Georgia in July 2019, Horton was sentenced for first-degree felony aggravated assault. Horton’s attorney Amber Vazquez says this likely means he will serve every day of the sentence, as is the case 90% of the time.

The incident happened back in 2019 when the victim told police she’d been shot twice. Horton was reportedly in her backyard and shot through a window. While he was not arrested that night, Horton later turned himself in to police in Rome, Georgia.

In a statement to KXAN Wednesday, Vazquez said Horton has used the time since the shooting to “address his traumatic brain injuries and work on ways to better himself.”

Vazquez said that while the sentence is not what any party involved wanted, “this is the closest to justice we can get.”