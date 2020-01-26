Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for starting homeless camp fire that left man dead

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for starting a fire in a homeless camp that killed one person.

Richard Wroblewski, 36, pleaded guilty on Jan. 15 to the manslaughter of 66-year-old Harold Parham, the District Attorney’s office said.

Police previously said that the incident happened at a camp along northbound I-35 south of East William Cannon Drive on Aug. 26 2018.

Wroblewski was accused of starting a fire near a woman’s tent as he believed she had stolen his bicycle. She was inside a tent at the time, police said.

Parham was nearby and “was protective, so he was yelling at Richard to get out and to go away because he had no reason to be there,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Police officers found Parham’s partially burned body with “penetrating trauma” at the scene of the fire.

Officers later found that a bloodstain on one of Wroblewski’s socks matched Parham’s DNA. He also had the victim’s credit card, police said.