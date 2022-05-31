AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who pleaded guilty to a 2016 murder was sentenced to 10 years in state prison May 26, according to court documents.

Henry Lopez Leon entered his plea in July 2021 and just recently received his sentence. Court documents said he’ll get credit for the 966 days, more than 2.5 years, he’s already spent in prison. He’ll serve the remainder of his prison sentence in Huntsville, the documents said.

Leon pleaded guilty to killing Alexander Macias-Garcia in October 2016 along Wells Branch Parkway near Heatherwilde Blvd. in north Austin. Macias-Garcia was found dead behind the steering wheel of his car with multiple gunshot wounds, APD said at the time. The victim’s brother was also shot, but he survived his injuries.

Three years after the murder happened, a Travis County grand jury indicted both Leon and Jose Cruz Rivera for the murder. The Austin Police Department’s cold case unit submitted additional DNA evidence and was able to solve it, the Travis County District Attorney’s office said in 2019.

At the time, the DA’s office said there weren’t witnesses and the brother of the victim couldn’t give police solid identifying information about the suspects, so the case “quickly went cold.”

The sentencing was delayed because Rivera’s guilty plea was not filed until May 16, court documents said. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, the documents said.

Leon also has to pay a $450 fine, documents said.