AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, a man was sentenced on two charges in connection with the death of a man in a February 2020 south Austin crash.

Travis County court documents showed 27-year-old Paul Joseph Garcia pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter with vehicle and accident involving death in connection with the death of 55-year-old Lee Martin Cagle.

Garcia received a sentence of 12 years for the intoxication manslaughter charge and 10 years for the accident involving death charge, according to court documents. It is unknown if the sentences will run concurrently or consecutively.

According to past KXAN coverage, officials said Garcia struck a pedestrian, later identified as Cagle, with his vehicle. Austin Police officers gave Garcia a field sobriety test and concluded he was unable to safely drive the car due to alcohol or drugs in his system.

A past affidavit said that even though Cagle was walking in the road at the time of the crash, Garcia’s intoxication and alleged reckless driving supported the charge of intoxication manslaughter.

In connection with the incident, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission opened an investigation into whether a business served alcohol to Garcia prior to the fatal crash.

In connection with the sentences, Garcia will receive a jail credit of 31 days. As of Wednesday, he remained booked in the Travis County jail.