AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County court documents showed a man was sentenced Aug. 17 in connection with a June 2020 north Austin incident, which ultimately led to the death of a 68-year-old man Austin man.

Court records showed Marquis Davis, 18 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to a robbery charge, a second-degree felony, and he was sentenced to serve 18 years in state prison.

According to court records, Davis previously faced a capital murder charge, stemming from the death of Adelaido Bernabe Urias, who was known as a neighborhood ice cream man.

At the time of the arrest, police said Urias was pushing his cart through a north Austin apartment complex when he was shot. Two other suspects were also charged in the incident.

Davis has a jail credit of 1,131 days that would go toward his sentence, according to court documents.