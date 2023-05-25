AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced May 10 after pleading guilty to four charges related to a November 2020 kidnapping and sexual assault.

Travis County court documents said 25-year-old Steve Martin Guerrero pleaded guilty and was convicted and sentenced on two aggravated sexual assault charges, an aggravated kidnapping charge involving bodily injury/sexual abuse, and an aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

For the first three charges, he was sentenced to serve 30 years in a state prison per charge. He was also sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for the final charge.

Court records showed Guerrero had 898 days of jail credit put toward his sentence.

Jail records showed Guerrero was booked into the Travis County jail Nov. 24, 2020.

According to a past KXAN report, Guerrero was accused of dragging a woman into an alley in east Austin Nov. 9, 2020, sexually assaulting her and beating her until she was unconscious. The assault was captured on surveillance footage, according to Guerrero’s original arrest affidavit.

Law enforcement said databases were used to gather more details about Guerrero, and investigators collected his DNA from a cigarillo butt, which was compared to Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (SAFE) evidence taken from the victim.