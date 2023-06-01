ATCEMS says two people died in a crash the morning of Sept. 23. (KXAN: Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to serve time in prison Wednesday in connection with a September 2021 crash that killed two people.

According to Travis County court records, 26-year-old Tristan Reyna submitted two guilty pleas April 20 related to the crash—one for intoxication manslaughter and another for an accident involving death.

Image of Tristan Reyna (APD photo)

Records showed a court sentenced Reyna to serve 15 years for the intoxication manslaughter charge and 5 years for the accident involving death charge.

According to past coverage, a vehicle driven by Reyna crashed into a building in the 4100 block of Medical Parkway on Sept. 23, 2021, and 37-year-old Travis Douglass and 34-year-old Audrey Petty were ejected. Austin Police said Douglass and Petty died as a result of the crash.

Court records showed Reyna had a jail credit of 345 days.