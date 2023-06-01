AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to serve time in prison Wednesday in connection with a September 2021 crash that killed two people.
According to Travis County court records, 26-year-old Tristan Reyna submitted two guilty pleas April 20 related to the crash—one for intoxication manslaughter and another for an accident involving death.
Records showed a court sentenced Reyna to serve 15 years for the intoxication manslaughter charge and 5 years for the accident involving death charge.
According to past coverage, a vehicle driven by Reyna crashed into a building in the 4100 block of Medical Parkway on Sept. 23, 2021, and 37-year-old Travis Douglass and 34-year-old Audrey Petty were ejected. Austin Police said Douglass and Petty died as a result of the crash.
Court records showed Reyna had a jail credit of 345 days.