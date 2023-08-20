AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in state prison in connection with the death of a man who was shot in the head outside a strip club in northeast Austin in May 2021.

According to Travis County court documents, 22-year-old Perkins Clayton Sexton received his sentence after negotiating a plea deal and pleading guilty to the murder of 22-year-old Alejandro Martinez.

According to past KXAN coverage, Martinez was a bystander who was shot when a shootout between two groups occurred near the 9700 block of Reservoir Court on May 23, 2021. Martinez died at the hospital three days later, according to the Austin Police Department.

Court documents showed Sexton had a jail credit of 805 days toward his sentence.

As of Sunday, Sexton remained booked into the Travis County Jail.