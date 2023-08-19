Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 19, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in state prison for manslaughter, according to Travis County court documents. The manslaughter charge was in connection to a central Austin shooting.

According to documents, 35-year-old Antonio McCullen previously faced a murder charge, but he accepted a plea deal.

According to past KXAN coverage, Austin police began investigating a homicide on Jan. 8, 2022, where a man was found with gunshot wounds at a business in the 2300 block of Pasadena Drive. The man was identified as 35-year-old Zachary Townsend.

Records showed McCullen had a jail credit of 548 days toward his sentence.