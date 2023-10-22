AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced Wednesday in connection with a 2021 fatal road-rage shooting in north Austin.

According to Travis County court documents, Xzaver Griffin, 23, was sentenced to serve 15 years in state prison for manslaughter, a second-degree felony, in connection with the death of Arlen Sanchez on Sept. 14, 2021.

According to court documents, Griffin faced a murder charge but was convicted on the lesser charge of manslaughter following a plea deal.

Travis County jail records showed Griffin was booked into the jail Dec. 2, 2021. It is unclear if he will receive jail credit toward his sentence.