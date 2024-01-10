AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in Travis County was sentenced last month in connection with a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on a scooter in December 2020.

According to Travis County court documents, 35-year-old Gerardo Barlow was sentenced Dec. 19 on a charge for an accident involving death.

A judge gave Barlow a 6-year prison sentence following his guilty plea in connection with the death of 43-year-old Steven Hill.

According to past KXAN coverage, following the incident, Barlow did not remain at the scene of the crash.

Barlow received a jail credit of 176 days toward his sentence, according to court documents.