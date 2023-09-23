AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication Sept. 8 in connection with an Aug. 8, 2022, incident.

According to court documents, Brandon Munoz, 38, was charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

As a part of the sentence, Munoz must undergo drug/alcohol treatment and write an apology letter, among other conditions. During the five years, he must also complete 80 hours of community service.

In Texas, deferred adjudication is a type of probation, which gives the person sentenced the opportunity to keep the conviction off their criminal record.