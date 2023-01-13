AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Jan. 4, a Travis County judge sentenced a Central Texas man to 25 years in prison after he pled guilty to tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair involving a human corpse, a second-degree felony.

Harvey Lester Cyphers, 56, was previously charged with capital murder of multiple persons for an April 2016 offense, according to Travis County court records. The murder charge was dropped the same day he was sentenced.

According to records, Cyphers also had another charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair that also showed a 25-year sentence; however, the sentences will run concurrently.

Jail records showed Cyphers was arrested in September 2020. The arrest was made in connection to the 2016 deaths of Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson, both of Houston, who were visiting Austin to attend a music festival.

A 2016 indictment said Cyphers attempted to conceal one of the corpses to hide it from police. Records said items like a bathmat, shower liner, shower curtain and bath towels were used to hide the body.

As of Friday, records showed Cyphers remained booked in the Travis County jail.