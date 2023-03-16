AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man was sentenced to prison Tuesday after being arrested in connection to 2021 “sexually motivated” robberies that targeted women in north Austin.

According to Travis County court records, 25-year-old Carlos Saucedo submitted a guilty plea Tuesday for two charges — robbery and aggravated robbery. A previous charge for indecency with a child involving exposure connected to the investigation was dismissed in August 2022.

A judge sentenced Saucedo to serve 8 years at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Huntsville. In addition to the 8-year prison sentence, Saucedo must also pay $345 in court fees.

According to past KXAN reports, Saucedo was arrested for three robberies that took in the same area in September and October 2021.

The robberies occurred on Rutland Drive, Colony Creek Drive and Northgate Boulevard from Sept. 22 to Oct. 14, according to records. In each robbery, police said Saucedo had a motive that was “sexual in nature.”

As of Thursday, Saucedo remained booked into the Travis County jail.