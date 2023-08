A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced in July for murder in connection with a 2021 offense, according to Travis County court documents.

Records showed 33-year-old Ronald Glen Falkquay pleaded guilty July 28 and negotiated the terms of his sentence.

Falkquay was sentenced to serve 17 years in state prison for the July 17, 2021, murder of Gerson Garcia-Mejia. He received a jail credit of 732, according to documents.

As a part of the plea, two other counts were dismissed, according to records.