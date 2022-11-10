AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin man was sentenced to five years in state prison for a 2021 aggravated robbery that ended with a SWAT standoff at a north Austin hotel.

Dylan Polinski, 25, was sentenced by a judge Oct. 28, and he will serve his sentence at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice detention center in Huntsville.

Polinski was taken into custody in January 2021 after being involved in a standoff with Austin Police and shot at a hotel while he was being sought on a previous warrant for aggravated robbery out of Williamson County.

According to records, Polinski was previously arrested in the Austin area once in 2019 and twice in 2020 on assault causing bodily injury to a family member, unauthorized use of vehicle and theft charges.