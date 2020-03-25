Man sentenced after shooting outside La Quinta Inn

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect in connection to a shooting outside a hotel in 2019 plead guilty to aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

A court document says that William Matthew Martinez and his brother approached two men with guns in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn near the southwest corner of Interstate 35 and Koenig Lane in the early hours of April last year. The gunfire between the suspects and the victims killed Martinez’s brother and left one of the victims critically injured.

Police say Martinez and his 31-year-old brother, Bruce, drove to the La Quinta Inn parking lot where they saw two men parked in a Dodge Charger. The two men in the Dodge told police that they saw a man wearing a ski mask come towards their car carrying an assault rifle. They also heard him fire the gun.

According to court documents, one man in the Dodge began firing his pistol at the suspect wearing a ski mask. He ultimately hit and killed the man, later identified as Bruce Martinez.

Meanwhile, the other man jumped out of the Dodge and began to run when he told police he felt himself being shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and doctors later discovered the victim had been shot with “birdshot pellets,” typically fired from a shotgun. Dozens of pellets were removed from the victim’s back and arms.

Martinez faces two years in prison for his involvement in the shooting.