AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, a man was convicted and sentenced in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting at a southeast Austin apartment.

According to Travis County court documents, a judge sentenced 20-year-old Jeremiah Crayton to serve 18 years in state prison for murder.

The murder charge was in connection with the death of 19-year-old Eshmell Mendez, which occurred in the 2000 block of East Slaughter Lane on April 29, 2021.

Mendez’s murder was Austin’s 28th homicide of 2021, according to past coverage.

As of Thursday, Crayton remained in the Travis County jail.