AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man on trial for shooting and killing another person near a homeless camp in southwest Austin in 2020 has been found guilty.

Damon Boyd was on trial for the 2020 death of 28-year-old Shawn Eaton, whose body was found near a large homeless camp located in the 5900 block of South MoPac Expressway on Feb. 23.

Austin Police said Eaton was shot and killed by Boyd, who witnesses say was arguing with Eaton prior to the shooting.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boyd told the witness that Eaton “wouldn’t leave, so I shot him.”

Boyd faced a first-degree murder charge and was found guilty by a judge after he waived a jury trial on April 26.

Boyd was sentenced to five years in prison.

KXAN has reached out to Boyd’s attorney for a statement. We will update this story when we hear back.