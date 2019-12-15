Man scoped out and broke into cars in west Austin neighborhood, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Friday after he and an accomplice allegedly drove down a west Austin residential and broke into and stole from multiple cars, according to a court document.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Wilson Heights Drive at 4:37 a.m. The caller said a person in a white Cadillac was driving down his street looking into people’s cars.

The caller said he used his own van to block the exit to the neighborhood so the Cadillac couldn’t escape. He said the suspects drove up onto the sidewalk to get around him and leave the area.

The caller said he reviewed his home security camera and saw a man get out of the Cadillac, walk up to his car and open its rear hatch. He said when he went to check his car he noticed a Kobalt air compressor was missing.

While on their way to the scene officers saw a white Cadillac driving southbound down South Capital of Texas Highway at very high speeds. Police identified Noel Sanchez, 22, as the suspect the caller saw.

According to the affidavit, when police searched the neighborhood several random items were strewn across the area. Among the items found was the caller’s missing Kobalt air compressor.

When asked about the incident Sanchez denied any involvement and said he and his friend were going to pick up some girls. He continued to deny any involvement in the theft even as he was being arrested. Police say Sanchez seemed to be very intoxicated displaying slurred speech, short memory, red watery eyes and disorientation.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle. He also faces a $15,000 bond.