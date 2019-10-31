Man rushed to hospital after shooting in northeast Austin

Crime

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Generic file police lights

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a shooting in northeast Austin.

APD said they were sent to the 9300 block of East U.S. Highway 290 service road near the Rosemont at Hidden Creek apartments at 12:24 p.m.

Police say a man in his 20s suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local trauma facility. They said his injury was serious but not expected to be life-threatening.

Austin-Travis County EMS cleared the scene. No details were provided on what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss