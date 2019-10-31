Man rushed to hospital after shooting in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a shooting in northeast Austin.

APD said they were sent to the 9300 block of East U.S. Highway 290 service road near the Rosemont at Hidden Creek apartments at 12:24 p.m.

Police say a man in his 20s suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local trauma facility. They said his injury was serious but not expected to be life-threatening.

Austin-Travis County EMS cleared the scene. No details were provided on what led to the shooting.