Man robbed woman at central Austin hotel after meeting for paid sexual encounter, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint in a central Austin hotel where they had arranged to meet for sex in exchange for money, police said.

Jonathan Boldes, 22, is accused of stealing $400 from the woman and fleeing the La Quinta Inn off I-35 at about 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim’s friend, who had been waiting in a car outside, followed Boldes’ car when she realized something was wrong. They were stopped by police soon after and Boldes was arrested.

Police said that Boldes and the victim arranged to meet at La Quinta and entered a hotel room together. The victim’s friend left to go wait in her car outside.

The victim told police that when she turned her back on Boldes to look in her bag, he ran up to her, pushed her against a table and held a gun to her throat, while asking for money.

She said she gave him $400 in cash from her purse and he fled the room.

The victim’s friend said she saw the man run out of the hotel, get into his car and drive away, so she began to follow him. She said she called the victim, who told her what happened.

As the two cars where driving southbound on the frontage road of I-35, the woman noticed a University of Texas Police patrol car, the affidavit states. She rammed the suspect’s car to get the officer’s attention and both vehicles were pulled over.

The officer saw a black, small-framed BB gun that resembled a real gun in plain view inside Boldes’ car. He was also found to have $400 in cash.

Boldes told police he was in the hotel room for about five minutes. During that time, he claimed they discussed the deal, the victim began removing her clothing, and he used the restroom.

He later admitted that he lied when he was initially stopped.

Surveillance video from the hotel shows Boldes inside the room for about 90 seconds. He is then seen running out of the room, and the victim comes out yelling.

Boldes is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He remains in the Travis County Jail on a $40,000 bond.