AUSTIN (KXAN) — A second man was convicted in connection to a May 2019 murder Wednesday, according to Travis County court documents.

Records said 27-year-old Jerome Yancey was sentenced by a judge to serve 40 years in state prison. He received the maximum sentence.

According to past KXAN reports, Yancey faced the first-degree felony murder charge for the May 2019 death of 28-year-old Jannerra Williams. Williams was shot and killed at a hotel in the 7900 block of Gessner Drive.

According to documents, Yancey pleaded not guilty to the murder charge March 27. Court records showed Yancey was convicted by the court March 28 after a trial lasting two days.

Documents said Yancey would receive a jail credit of 1,081 days, almost three years.

Two other men were also arrested in connection to the fatal shooting — 21-year-old Roosevelt Haynes III and 26-year-old Timothy Bowie.

On December 19, 2022, Haynes was sentenced to 15 years in prison for murder.

As of Sunday, Bowie’s case status showed he was indicted in connection with Williams’ death, and Travis County records showed he remained booked in jail on bonds totaling $400,000.