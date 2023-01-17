BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced in late November to 30 years in prison for the attempted murder of a peace officer, aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Burnet County online records show Zachary Williams pled guilty to all three charges. The charges link back to a March 2022 police chase in Llano County, which ended with a man being shot by a Llano County sheriff’s deputy.

LCSO had told KXAN at the time that Williams refused to stop when a sheriff’s deputy tried pulling him over. Pursued by both LCSO and the Sunrise Beach police, Williams drove east along State Highway 71 at a high rate of speed before the Marble Falls Police Department slowed him by spiking his tires.

Later, as Williams’ vehicle came to a stop, gunshots were fired from inside his vehicle, hitting a LCSO patrol car. Williams exited the vehicle and began shooting at a deputy, per LCSO officials.

Another suspect in the case, Brianna Cagley, is still going through the court system, per Burnet County court records.