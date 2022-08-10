AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man was sentenced to 30 years in a Texas prison after he pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault connected to a 2020 incident that caused a death in Manor, Texas.

Candelario Antonio Flores, 41, was sentenced Monday by a Travis County judge. The intoxication manslaughter plea resulted in 20 of the 30 years, and the intoxication assault followed with the remaining 10 years.

Flores will be held at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville, Texas, for the duration of his sentence, according to records.

According to jail records, Flores was originally booked into the Travis County jail Nov. 11, 2020, by the Manor Police Department. He remained in jail up until his sentencing since he did not make bond.

During the early morning hours of Nov. 11, 2020, MPD said Flores was speeding in a Ford F-350 when he hit the back of a white sedan on U.S. Highway 290 in Manor.

Police said the crash caused the death of Noemi Calderon, a passenger in the car, and sent the vehicle’s driver to the hospital. The driver was later discharged from the hospital.

After the crash, Manor Police said Flores ran from the scene, but he was caught shortly after.

At the time, court records said Flores was serving a five-year probation sentence because of a 2017 DWI. According to records, he was previously arrested and convicted for three DWIs–one in 2013, 2014 and 2017.