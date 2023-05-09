The video above is from the 9 p.m. newscast before KXAN learned additional details

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase in south Austin Tuesday, according to the Austin Police Department.

At approximately 7:22 p.m., 911 dispatch received a report of a drunk driver, according to police. Officers attempted to stop the the driver shortly before 7:40 p.m., but the driver drove off, police said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted APD in the chase. Police said a pit maneuver was attempted during the chase, and multiple spike strips were also deployed.

Then, at approximately 8:08 p.m., law enforcement was able to box in the vehicle, according to police.

However, the driver, who was not identified Tuesday, would not comply with law enforcement, was tased and later taken to the hospital. Police said the chase came to an end in the 4700 block of Milburn Lane.

In addition to other charges, the driver was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer for ramming a police vehicle.

The incident remained under investigation Tuesday.