Man pronounced dead at scene of southwest Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was pronounced dead at that scene of a shooting on Saturday morning, Austin Police Department says.

According to APD, officers found a man with “extensive trauma” when they responded around 4:33 a.m. to the 3800 block of Alexandria Drive after reports of shots fired.

Austin-Travis County EMS were called to attend to the patient, but he was pronounced dead at 5 a.m.

APD says detectives have identified most of the people involved and are in the process of locating and interviewing them. The incident appears to be isolated, police say.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

If you have any video or information about the incident, you’re asked to email APD Homicide Unit at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or call (512) 974-8477. You can remain anonymous.